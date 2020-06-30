Cardi B Lashes Out After She’s Accused of Being Homophobic and Transphobic

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker admits she claimed ‘some ignorant factors (ahead of)’ and currently apologized for them, but she insists she’s not homophobic or transphobic.

Cardi B has denied creating homophobic and transphobic responses in the previous soon after coming less than hearth from lovers on Twitter.

The star turned associated in a spat with people on the social media web site soon after a lover account shared a tweet referencing a point out of the “Bodak Yellow” star on Hulu’s “Enjoy, Victor“, which is about a homosexual teen.

“Cardi is mentioned in Hulu’s new series Love, Victor E04; in a scene discussing how the mother was ejected from a basketball game for excessive dancing,” they penned, also sharing the quotation, “Not everyone enjoys watching you twerk like a geriatric Cardi B.”

In response to the put up, a single person took intention at Cardi, 27, producing, “Thats crazy, considering the woman is homophobic and transphobic,” prompting the hitmaker to turn into associated and protect herself.

“How the fuvk (sic) am i homophobic or transphobic?” she demanded. “Have you been to a (Caribbean) island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?” “I said some ignorant things (before) that I apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homophobic,” she ongoing, seemingly referencing a transphobic meme she claimed a previous staffer place on her Fb site.

“Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support,” Cardi affirmed.

Outlining she’s usually supported LGBTQ+ individuals “because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family,” Cardi included, “So before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community (before) ya motherf**kers even knew who was Cardi.”