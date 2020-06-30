Cardi B Fires Back After Being Called Homophobic and Transphobic

The clapbacks proceed for Cardi B.

After firing again just times in the past at Twitter statements she’d been “canceled,” the Grammy-successful rapper has now slammed accusations of homophobia and transphobia waged from her on the web amid Pleasure Thirty day period.

The circumstance started on Monday when a tweet pointed out the star is stated in an episode of Hulu’s Really like, Victor, which facilities on a large college pupil battling with his sexual orientation. “Thats crazy, considering the woman is homophobic and transphobic,” a critic replied in a tweet.

Cardi did not get the allegation evenly as she slammed the remark, creating again, “How the fuvk am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo..” The 27-12 months-previous performer has formerly claimed she’s experienced “experiences” with females.

She ongoing, “Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support.”