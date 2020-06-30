Car Careens Into San Francisco Mission District Bus Stop; 4 Injured, Driver Arrested – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A 37-calendar year-previous guy was arrested soon after crashing into a bus end in San Francisco’s Outer Mission community, injuring a 4-calendar year-previous boy and a few other folks, and then attempting to flee Monday night, law enforcement claimed.

The crash was noted soon ahead of eight p.m. in the region of Mission Road and Onondaga Avenue.

The suspect, whose title was not right away offered, strike the bus end and hurt the 4-calendar year-previous boy alongside with a few girls ages 20, 25 and 39. They were being taken to a healthcare facility and all 4 were being anticipated to endure.

The suspect allegedly tried out to flee on foot from the crash scene but bystanders stopped him and officers arrived to consider him into custody.

