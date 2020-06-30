Cam Newton thanks Panthers fans in video, says he never wanted to leave Carolina

Cam Newton is headed to Foxborough right after agreeing to a deal with the Patriots — and right after supplying Panthers fans an inside of seem at his exit from Charlotte very last March.

Newton’s web-site posted a YouTube movie Monday that was one particular portion thank you to the Carolinas and one particular portion Group Cam’s edition of gatherings. The movie starts with Newton doing work out on a household treadmill. A graphic of “MARCH 17, 2020/ATLANTA, GA” seems. Information of his trade ask for experienced just damaged.

“I’m angry . . . I feel let down,” he mentioned as he walked, “but at the same time, hey, I’m not bitter.”

“I know since the day that I first came into this league that this day was going to come,” he included. He mentioned the Panthers had been a “great organization.”

“I’ll say this right now: I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don’t let them make you believe anything else,” he mentioned. “It was their decision, I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade. Everything else? That’s BS.”

The trade talks finished a 7 days later on when the Panthers introduced Newton on March 24. A tiny about 3 months right after that, he turned a Patriot, agreeing on a one particular-12 months offer with a minimum foundation wage and incentives that could force the benefit of the deal as significant as $seven.five million.

The Panthers freed up $19.one million of cap place by releasing Newton. That additional than included the $14 million cap strike this 12 months (for every Spotrac.com) for Newton’s alternative, Teddy Bridgewater.

“Like I said, I’m not bitter, I don’t have any hatred, I just understand that this is a business first,” Newton mentioned in the movie.