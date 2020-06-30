California Added To New York’s Coronavirus Quarantine List – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All tourists headed to New York from California will be essential to quarantine for 14 times owing to a modern spike in new COVID-19 scenarios and other coronavirus metrics.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extra 8 states to New York’s quarantine record, which was very first declared on June 24. There are now 16 states on the record.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo stated. “We’ve set metrics for community spread, just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

The quarantine applies to “any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

The states extra Tuesday have been California, Ga, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee. They be part of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Guests from states on the record are questioned to self-quarantine after they get there in New York. Cuomo’s business office stated non-compliance with the quarantine get may well be considered a violation of the state’s general public wellness regulation and subject matter to a civil penalty of up to $10,000.

