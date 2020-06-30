CAF postpones 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to coronavirus – reports

The Confederation of African Soccer (CAF) on Tuesday verified the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and a variety of other continental competitions, in accordance to reports.

In a digital assembly held by the CAF govt committee, modifications have been created by the soccer overall body in reaction to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAF president, Ahmed Ahmed verified that the 2021 AFCON event – to be hosted in Cameroon – will be moved from June 2021 to January 2022.

This arrives soon after the 33rd version of the event was initially moved to January 2021 due to unfavourable climatic situations throughout Cameroon’s wintertime year.

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) will now be performed in January 2021. Immediately after the event was initially scheduled to be held four-25 April 2020

In the two club competitions, the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals, will no extended be performed about two legs but will now consider spot in 1 knock-out match, adopted by a remaining.

The Champions League fixtures will be hosted in Cameroon with the Confederation Cup having spot in Morocco in September this yr.

In an exertion go expand the women’s match all through the continent, the freshly-shaped CAF Women’s Champions League – which replaces the scrapped 2020 Women’s AFCON – is established to consider spot in January 2021.

Far more to observe…