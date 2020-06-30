Burleson Resident Rakes In The Dough After Claiming $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize – Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY () – The millionaires club in North Texas has a new member.

Officers with the Texas Lottery Fee have verified a resident in Burleson claimed a $one million prize off a scratch-off ticket.

The winner, who has elected to keep on being nameless, ordered the $one,000,000 Golden Riches scratch ticket at Grapevine Beer
&amp Wine alongside West Northwest Freeway in Grapevine.

(credit history: Texas Lottery Fee)

Golden Riches tickets charge $50. The earn is the very first of 4 top rated prizes really worth $one million to be claimed in the match.

The scratch match gives much more than $200 million in full prizes with the all round odds of successful any prize at a single in three.52.

