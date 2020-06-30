Brush Fire Briefly Closes Westbound Hwy 92 Near Ralston Exit In San Mateo – San Francisco

SAN MATEO ( SF) — A brush hearth burning around Freeway 92 in San Mateo briefly shut all westbound lanes has weighty smoke obscured the roadway, in accordance to authorities.

CHP with the Redwood Metropolis business office tweeted a image exhibiting a huge cloud of smoke because of to the hearth soon immediately after six p.m. on Freeway 92 around the Ralston exit.

All lanes quickly blocked westbound SR-92 at Ralston because of to a brush hearth. Acquire alternate routes. Unfamiliar ETO (Approximated Time to Opening) at this time. pic.twitter.com/KXwEkBeOy0 — CHP Redwood Metropolis (@CHP_RedwoodCity) July one, 2020

Motorists were being currently being recommended to prevent the location in both equally instructions because of to the hearth.

The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Section and Cal Fire are at the scene. Citizens on social media are reporting weighty smoke.

Cal Fire experienced beforehand described that the hearth experienced been knocked down immediately after at first currently being described at all over five:22 p.m. At minimum 3 engines responded.

Twitter people were being publishing that website traffic was going once more soon in advance of six:30 p.m.

Website traffic began going on 92 pic.twitter.com/TeS8rbnyPT — Chai with Kai (@H2KaiO) July one, 2020

Cal Fire tweeted at six:35 p.m. that ahead development of the hearth experienced been stopped. The hearth experienced burned about a quarter of an acre.

Ahead development has been stopped on a little hearth (one/four acre) of grass and wooden chips at Ralston Ave & Hwy 92. There is tons of smoke blowing east above San Mateo. Many thanks @calfire, San Mateo County Fire, @SMCFireDept @KingsMtnFire @CHP_RedwoodCity @LaHondaFD pic.twitter.com/oDPPciJFLu — CAL Hearth CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July one, 2020

No households or structures were being threatened, officers explained.

Cal Fire explained smoke will most likely be obvious for the up coming one particular to two hrs. Fire officers inquire the general public not to phone 911 relating to the hearth except if flames are noticed.