BRIT Awards 2021 Moved to New May Date in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2021 version of the BRIT Awards has been pushed again from its conventional February day to May owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers at U.K. new music overall body, the British Phonographic Marketplace, introduced the shift to 11 May on Monday (June 29) immediately after consulting with best U.K. new music figures, sponsors and broadcasters ITV.

BPI chiefs stated that the “safety and logistical considerations” of staging a key awards bash in February would be way too hard and that world-wide superstars may well not be capable to go to need to it be held in February.

Geoff Taylor, the BPI and BRIT Awards’ Main Government spelled out in a assertion: “We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.”

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.”

Lewis Capaldi and British rapper Dave have been the huge winners at this year’s ceremony, which took position just in advance of the Covid-19 pandemic escalated. Lewis took property two prizes, Very best New Artist, and Tune of the Yr for “Someone You Loved”. Dave’s LP “Psychodrama”, in the meantime, received the prestigious British Album of the Yr honour.

The organisers of Britain’s best songwriting awards, The Ivors, also introduced on Monday that their ceremony will no lengthier go in advance on two September, despite the fact that the winners of the Ivor Novello awards will be introduced on that day.