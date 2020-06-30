What are the best foods to improve bone joint health and muscle strength

We all know that bone health is important for various reasons. It really protects our vital organs from injury. It supports us and allows us to move, do what we would like. But it’s also really our storage system. So it really stores minerals like calcium and phosphorus that are released when we need them, when blood levels drop. So peak bone mass age again, just as a reminder, it’s really about up to the age of 30 in women and really about 75% to 85% of our skeleton is built during adolescence. Then we lose calcium as adults. So another reason to look forward to being 30. We do need sufficient bone nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and really to build the best strongest bone, but also to maintain that bone.

So keeping bones healthy there’s a whole slew of things here healthy food choices, well-balanced diet is seemingly very easy to say that, eating foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, your vitamin and mineral supplementation if and when needed, exercise, physical activity and good health habits.

So the nutrition part is, part of it is trying to hit all the food groups, making sure you get all of these crucial nutrients from food. That’s what food gave us years ago. As hydration, it gives us fiber, gives us vitamins and minerals that we might not be getting anywhere else. Really, your good nutrition is also going to help maintain and support a good healthy weight and your soft tissue, which is really protecting your bones.

It’s really not useful to focus on just a few nutrients. One of the main things is always general good nutrition. So bone healthy foods simply, it’s sort of dairy, canned fish with bones, fatty fish. Those are unfortunately the three kind of major food groups. If you don’t eat them if you’re vegan, then you have to figure out other ways.

So your bone healthy foods of more in detail sort of dark green leafs. There’s a lot of colour here, fruits, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas everything here has specific nutrients, calcium, sort of minerals. So if people are typically eating a lot of fruits and vegetables and they have some dairy, they have some beans, low fat protein foods, then typically they’re usually in a good place. Nutrient density just means that foods that you were eating are pretty nutritious on a regular basis.

So the overall message regarding food is really variety in moderation. You know, trying to vary your daily intake. Most of us are creatures of habit we tend to have about four to five different meals from a lunch perspective and a dinner perspective. Even if you’re going out to dinner or going to certain restaurants, you tend to go for a specific meal. Most people haven’t gone and tried everything on the menu. So you really want to try to work on varying your intake as possible and trying to hit all the food groups if you can, really having calcium rich foods as they are available as you can fit them into your diet. It’s always diet, diet, diet.