Bone Health Tips

Eating healthy benefits our body in so many ways. And that includes keeping our bones strong. So here are some great tips on how to change up your diet to benefit your bone health.

First, make sure you’re incorporating good sources of calcium into your diet and looking beyond dairy – Dairy foods such as milk, cheese and yogurt are just not the only source of calcium. Many breads, cereals, orange juice and other drinks also are fortified with calcium. Doctors recommend eating foods with calcium throughout the day. To make sure that you’re getting plenty of it.

Maybe some yogurt and orange juice in the morning, some leafy greens and milk at lunch. Some broccoli or salmon, which also contains calcium, at dinner and finally, to optimize good bone health, track your intake of both vitamin D and calcium. This will ensure that you’re getting the proper amount of both in your diet. It is recommended to have 1200 mg of calcium and 800 units of vitamin D daily for bone health. There you have it, some tips on how you can change up your diet to help promote good bone health.