Board Approves Budget To Hike Tuition By 1.9% – Detroit

( DETROIT) – The College of Michigan Board of Regents is approving a strategy to hike up the tuition price for pupils.

The 2021 finances strategy now permitted phone calls for a one.nine p.c raise to tuition for 2020 to 2021 tutorial calendar year.

The board suggests this is owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Additional money support prospects will also be readily available for pupils in want.

