Blake Lively Bought Penn Badgley iPhone He Didn’t Want

The yr is 2007, Gossip Female is the best demonstrate on tv and on-display screen pair Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey are every single teenager girl’s IRL ‘ship.
In a latest vacation down memory lane, in real Dan Humphrey manner, Penn uncovered to his GG co-star, Chase Crawford — in an job interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” collection — that Blake, considerably like her onscreen character, gifted him with an high priced current that he did not want.
Again in Period one, Serena attempted to present Dan a $20,000 observe which he failed to acknowledge since it was, you know, 20 racks.
Very well, apparenly throughout that extremely year, Blake acquired Penn an iPhone — the iPhone one, ahead of they had been even amazing!
But Penn’s response to receiving it, can only be explained, as peak Dan Humphrey:
I bear in mind back again in ’07, all I needed was an iPhone. But alas, perhaps Penn was very good with just a typical ol’ flip mobile phone?
IDK, I considered this was a hoot. With any luck , you loved this lil’ tidbit.
