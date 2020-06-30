Blake Lively Bought Penn Badgley iPhone He Didn’t Want

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The yr is 2007, Gossip Female is the best demonstrate on tv and on-display screen pair Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey are every single teenager girl’s IRL ‘ship.


The CW

Of study course, the two dated IRL and the working day Blake Lively and Penn Badgley broke up was the working day I stopped believing in really like.

In a latest vacation down memory lane, in real Dan Humphrey manner, Penn uncovered to his GG co-star, Chase Crawford — in an job interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” collection — that Blake, considerably like her onscreen character, gifted him with an high priced current that he did not want.

Again in Period one, Serena attempted to present Dan a $20,000 observe which he failed to acknowledge since it was, you know, 20 racks.

Very well, apparenly throughout that extremely year, Blake acquired Penn an iPhone — the iPhone one, ahead of they had been even amazing!

But Penn’s response to receiving it, can only be explained, as peak Dan Humphrey:


Range / By way of youtube.com

Considerably less sweet…but also, comprehensible for him.

I bear in mind back again in ’07, all I needed was an iPhone. But alas, perhaps Penn was very good with just a typical ol’ flip mobile phone?

IDK, I considered this was a hoot. With any luck , you loved this lil’ tidbit.

Nostalgia Excursion

Acquire a vacation down memory lane that’ll make you come to feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR