Blac Chyna Ordered To Pay Former Landlord $58k!!

Bradley Lamb
Black Chyna’s authorized struggle with her previous landlord could be coming to an conclusion — but unfortunately, Chyna has been requested to cough up $58,000 fairly than be awarded the $70,000 she was hoping for.

Chyna experienced claimed that landlord Michael Kremerman, owed her additional than $20,000 from her safety deposit and requested for $50,000, or two times the unique $25,000 deposit.

Past 12 months, Kremerman sued Chyna alleging that she skipped out on her lease 5 months early and unsuccessful to shell out hire. He claimed Chyna owed $55,546 for the lacking hire but subtracted her $25,000 deposit from the full even so, he additional on $18,000 in damages.

