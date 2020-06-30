Blac Chyna Ordered To Pay Former Landlord $58k!!

Black Chyna’s authorized struggle with her previous landlord could be coming to an conclusion — but unfortunately, Chyna has been requested to cough up $58,000 fairly than be awarded the $70,000 she was hoping for.

Chyna experienced claimed that landlord Michael Kremerman, owed her additional than $20,000 from her safety deposit and requested for $50,000, or two times the unique $25,000 deposit.

Past 12 months, Kremerman sued Chyna alleging that she skipped out on her lease 5 months early and unsuccessful to shell out hire. He claimed Chyna owed $55,546 for the lacking hire but subtracted her $25,000 deposit from the full even so, he additional on $18,000 in damages.

“The judge reduced the amount to $58,400, but that did not change the fact that he denied Chyna the right to have her day in court against her former landlord,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, instructed Web page 6.

“The judge denied Chyna’s claim that she used that money in part to pay for food, clothes, and shelter for her and her two young children,” Ciani’s assertion ongoing.