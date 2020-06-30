Bay Area Rapper Young Curt Dies – Twitter Calls Death ‘Suspicious’!!

Bay Area rapper Young Curt has handed absent, MTO Information has verified. The rapper is the most up-to-date celeb to go absent at age 27.

In accordance to regional stories, Young Curt – authentic identify Curtis Denton Jr. was dashing on the Byron Freeway in California at all around 2am Monday early morning. Law enforcement say that the rapper shed management of his car, and drove straight by a curve and off the roadway into a ditch.

Regrettably authorities say that Young Curt was not donning a seat belt and was ejected from the car as it rolled. He was located ion really serious affliction, and haas taken to Antioch Healthcare facility. Which is in which Young Curt later on died.

The rapper was 27 many years previous when he dies. Which is an strange frequent age for a celeb to die at. And Young Curt’s followers on Twitter are pointing out the truth that he is joined the notorious club of entertainers who died just before their 28th birthday like Bluesman Robert Johnson, rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix, painter Jean Michel Basquiat, rappers Extend, Body fat Pat, Freaky Tah, Fredro Santana and a host of other people.

Relaxation in peace to Young Curt.