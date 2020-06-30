Home Entertainment Bay Area Rapper Young Curt Dies – Twitter Calls Death ‘Suspicious’!!

Bay Area Rapper Young Curt Dies – Twitter Calls Death ‘Suspicious’!!

Bay Area rapper Young Curt has handed absent, MTO Information has verified. The rapper is the most up-to-date celeb to go absent at age 27.

In accordance to regional stories, Young Curt – authentic identify Curtis Denton Jr. was dashing on the Byron Freeway in California at all around 2am Monday early morning. Law enforcement say that the rapper shed management of his car, and drove straight by a curve and off the roadway into a ditch.

Regrettably authorities say that Young Curt was not donning a seat belt and was ejected from the car as it rolled. He was located ion really serious affliction, and haas taken to Antioch Healthcare facility. Which is in which Young Curt later on died. 

