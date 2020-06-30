Australian cricketer Alex Hepburn has rape conviction appeal thrown out in UK court

Perth-born Alex Hepburn, who experienced been participating in cricket in Worcestershire, was located responsible in Hereford Crown Court docket in April 2019, and sentenced to 5 yrs in jail.

His target was remaining with facial paralysis and article-traumatic anxiety ailment following the assault which Hepburn taken care of as a “game”.

Sarah, whose genuine identify was withheld to defend her privateness, was raped in 2017 by Hepburn, 23, following he located her asleep on a mattress in his Worcester condominium following she experienced experienced consensual sexual intercourse with his previous teammate, Joe Clarke.

Past yr Sarah informed the BBC it was “so humiliating” to study later on in court that Hepburn raped her as component of a “game” the pair established up on the WhatsApp messaging assistance to rest with as a lot of girls as achievable.

Sarah discovered she experienced for that reason produced PTSD, as very well as Bell’s palsy, a partial paralysis of the confront, as a final result of the assault.

Alex Hepburn, 23, comes for sentencing at Hereford Crown Court docket, with lover Lucy Road, for raping a girl he located “dozing” in his workforce-mate’s bed room.. Photo day: Tuesday April 30, 2019. The Australian-born previous Worcestershire CCC all-rounder is alleged to have been “fired up” by the contest to rest with the most girls, ahead of carrying out the rape at his flat in Portland Road, Worcester, in April 2017. See PA tale COURTS Cricketer. Image credit rating ought to go through: Aaron Chown PA Wire (PA/AAP)

For the duration of sentencing, Choose Jim Tindal informed the “immature” cricketer he and a previous teammate experienced agreed a “pathetic sexist game to collect as many sexual encounters as possible”.

He extra: “You most likely assumed it was laddish conduct at the .