Australia postpone Zimbabwe ODI series in August

Australia on Tuesday postponed the just one-working day global series towards Zimbabwe in August, the newest sporting fixtures to tumble target to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing “concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers”, Cricket Australia declared the a few-match series would not go in advance.

“While we are disappointed to postpone the series, (Cricket Australia) and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision,” stated Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule”, he included.

The online games had been to have been performed on nine, 12 and 15 August.

Below present Australian polices, the Zimbabwean crew would probably have experienced to endure a 14-working day quarantine when coming into the place, and achievable even further isolation when travelling throughout condition boundaries inside of Australia.