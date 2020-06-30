Aurora officers placed on leave as police investigate photos connected to Elijah McClain death

Numerous Aurora police officers have been area on administrative leave pending an interior investigation into photos of officers in link to the death of Elijah McClain.

Interim Main of Law enforcement Vanessa Wilson introduced a assertion at 10 p.m. Monday declaring she was apprised Thursday afternoon of “allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died.”

The questionable photos had been taken close to the 1900 block of Billings Road in Aurora, wherever McClain was stopped on Aug. 24 and wrestled to the floor by 3 officers.

McClain, who weighed 140 kilos, was held on the floor and officer Nathan Woodyard used a “carotid control hold” about McClain’s neck. McClain was handcuffed with his arms powering his again. He vomited various instances. He was provided a shot of ketamine and taken to a community medical center wherever he afterwards died.

An Aurora police spokesman would not speak especially about the photos on Monday night time, pending afterwards general public launch.

All the officers getting investigated have been “placed on administrative leave with pay in non-enforcement capacities,” the assertion explained.

Wilson explained she promptly requested an interior investigation, producing it a “top priority” and that the “accelerated investigation was completed” Monday night.

The interior investigation will now go to an investigative assessment board, which will then current it to Wilson.

“This investigation will be publicly released in its entirety promptly upon its conclusion,” Wilson explained in the assertion. “This will include reports, photographic evidence obtained, officer’s names, and my final determination which can rise to the level of termination.”