August Alsina Reacts to Joe Budden Calling Him ‘Corny’

Joe ignites the beef when he jokes about the singer’s alleged link to the origin of Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Desk Talk’ in an episode of his ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’.

In the course of the episode, Joe joked that “Red Table Talk” was birthed due to the fact of the singer’s general public dialogue with the actress spouse of Will Smith. Although he mentioned that he is a supporter of August, Joe included that the singer was “misleading people to think that it might have been something with him and… That was corny, I didn’t like that.”

He also mentioned that he only acquired some of the tunes of August’s 27-monitor album “The Product III: State of Emergency”. Even more dissing August, Joe shared, “This is not Chris Brown the place I am just likely to purchase your forty tunes. I am not performing that.”

His feedback unsurprisingly landed him in very hot h2o as it rubbed August’s followers the incorrect way. “this is for joe u big fat bald nasty smelling fat b***h why u keep talking about my fave with your triflin dirty ugly bald a** fat b***h oompa loompa body a** b***h,” one particular supporter ranted.

In reaction to that, August wrote, “yal be nice… but uhh tag him so I know it’s real.” One more supporter included, “What we are forgetting here is that, so far as the artist is giving us music, what he or she does in his/her personal life is not our business,” to which August replied, “Whew! A word!”

August went on to say in a different submit, “But.. how I’m messy as person, when he don’t know me personally? Never met the man in person, ever! I’m perplexed.”

Noticing the criticism, Joe tweeted on Monday, June 29, “I’m seeing that i may be in some August smoke over my commentary… not sure how cuz all I’ve been playing since Friday is August s**t, but y’all have fun, i know the game lol.” August reacted to the tweet and certain him, “S’all good. We love you Joe!”