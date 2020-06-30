August Alsina Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance, Insists It Wasn’t an Affair

Instagram

In a new job interview with Angela Yee, the ‘Kissin’ on My Tattoos’ singer reveals that the ‘Girls Trip’ actress’ partner, Will Smith, gave them his blessing beforehand.

–

August Alsina eventually opened up about his previous romance with Jada Pinkett Smith. Rumors of their romantic relationship have been swirling close to for some time, and whilst August denied they were being romantically associated in the previous, the singer eventually verified it throughout a new job interview with Angela Yee.

Nonetheless, he designed it very clear that their romantic relationship was not a mystery affair since Will Smith presently gave the two his blessing. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he claimed, expressing how substantially he liked Jada and how he completely gave himself to their romantic relationship for a long time. “I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody … Some people never get that in this lifetime,” he recalled.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=Q91Z1gW_iHw



Rumors of August and Jada’s romantic relationship very first designed its way spherical the Online back again in 2016, when he was noticed vacationing with her loved ones. He included gasoline to the rumors in 2019 when he introduced a music titled “Nunya” that men and women considered was about Jada. Nonetheless, at the time, he denied the suspicion.

So why did he make a decision to talk up the truth of the matter soon after all this time? In his job interview with Angela Yee, August admitted he felt the want to convey this make any difference to mild since it commenced influencing each himself and his daily life.

“Walking away from it butchered me … It almost killed me. Not almost. It did—it pushed me into being another person … It broke me down … It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime,” he claimed. “It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”