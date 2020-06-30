Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

WENN

The previous ‘That ’70s Show’ co-stars, who tied the knot in 2015 and share two little ones collectively, acquired the 5-bed room pad for a minor more than $10 million back again in 2014.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering up their property in Beverly Hills.

The couple’s article-marriage pad, acquired in 2014, is on the marketplace with an inquiring cost near to $14 million (£11.four million), in accordance to Prime 10 Genuine Estate Information.

Ashton and Mila acquired the 5-bed room pad for a minor more than $10 million (£8.one million).

They are constructing a even bigger position close by.