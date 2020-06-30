Arlington Police Seek Road Rage Suspect Who Shot Into Car With Child Inside, Injuring 2 Adults  – Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Arlington law enforcement are looking for a highway rage suspect who shot into a vehicle with a little one in the backseat, injuring the grownup driver and passenger.

The capturing occurred close to the 7000 block of U.S. 287 in the southbound lanes at five:53 a.m.

The victims explained to officers that a car or truck powering them was tailgating and engaged in a highway rage incident. They stated they pulled more than to enable the suspect car or truck go and as the suspect pulled along with them, a male fired one particular shot into the victim’s vehicle, which struck the two the driver and passenger.

Detectives are seeking for a 2005-2006 design Chevrolet Avalanche that is Champagne coloured with chrome wheels that has a sticker or decal on the again window on the driver’s aspect. The capturing suspect is explained as a Black male, 25-30 yrs of age with a stocky create, bald head, and no facial hair.

Both equally victims are anticipated to make a whole restoration. The little one was not hurt.

Anybody with info is inspired to get in touch with Arlington Gun Crimes Device Detective Tham at 817-459-5692. Tipsters can also keep on being nameless and might be qualified for a dollars reward by getting in contact with Tarrant County Criminal offense Stoppers at 817-469-Suggestions.