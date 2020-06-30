Apple TV app on LG smart TVs adds support for Dolby Atmos

Apple has produced the Apple TV app on numerous various platforms, and is introducing Sony and Vizio smart TVs later on this summer season, but the correct characteristic compatibility may differ broadly throughout every variation of the TV app. This 7 days, the Apple TV app for LG smart TVs has resolved just one of its shortcomings.

The TV app for LG smart TVs can now participate in back again material with comprehensive seem fidelity many thanks to the addition of Dolby Atmos audio support.

The Apple TV+ membership assistance presents most of its material with Dolby Atmos encompass seem audio, and now end users can get pleasure from it by means of their LG smart TV. Beforehand, obtain to Atmos expected an Apple TV established-top rated box.

The TV app also makes it possible for shoppers to obtain the iTunes Retailer to purchase or hire films showcasing Atmos soundtracks.

Of training course, you will require an Atmos soundbar to reward. The TV app alone is readily available on more recent LG smart TVs.

