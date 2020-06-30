Alyssa Milano Denies Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced Video

WENN

Alyssa Milano is among the famous people who are accused of carrying blackface in the earlier. Nevertheless, the “Charmed” alum was speedy to established the history straight, insisting in a Twitter put up that the accusation was significantly from real truth.

Information outlet Lifezette, a website established by Fox Information commentator Laura Ingraham, was the 1 who very first produced the allegations by operating a headline that study, “Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal-damning video comes back to haunt her.” It did not took very long in advance of the actress caught wind of the short article and fired back again fiercely in a Twitter put up on Tuesday, June 30.

“Hey, a**holes. The underneath photo is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s [sic] tan,” she stated of the MTV character Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is deserving of parodying as is [Donald Trump]’s ‘tan’.”

“So go f**k yourselves with your smear campaign,” Alyssa ongoing in her tweet in advance of linking the whole online video of the Amusing or Die skit.

Alyssa Millano denied carrying blackface in an outdated online video.

This is not the very first time for Alyssa to deal with the make a difference. Before this 7 days, she took to the blue chicken application to alert her followers that “the right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore.” She included, “If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video.”

Prior to this, Jojo Siwa was also falsely accused of possessing a dancer carrying blackface in her audio online video for “Nonstop”. Location the history straight, the “Dance Mothers” alum posted a prolonged assertion on her Instagram site on Friday, June 26 to slam “irresponsible” remarks and posts about her as she thinks that “everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts.”

“I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP’ in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface,” she wrote. “It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”