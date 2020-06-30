Alyssa Milano Denies “Blackface” Claims and Says She Was “Parodying” Jersey Shore

Alyssa Milano has spoken out immediately after photographs of her in what some explained as “blackface” resurfaced this 7 days.

On Twitter, the Charmed actress denied dressing in “blackface” as information outlet Lifezette, a site launched by Fox Information commentator Laura Ingraham, ran a headline that examine, “Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal—damning video comes back to haunt her.”

“Hey, a–holes. The beneath photo is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie‘s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is deserving of parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan’,” Milano tweeted alongside a link to the Humorous or Die skit. “So go f–k yourselves with your smear campaign.”

In the considerably less than two moment online video, make-up and wardrobe artists flip the then-47-12 months-previous into a character encouraged by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from the well known MTV actuality present.

This is the 2nd time that the actress turned political activist has resolved the online video of herself in darkish brown make-up. She warned her followers on Twitter that “right-wing trolls” have been accusing her of showing in blackface and provided the online video as a way to offer a lot more context to the incident.