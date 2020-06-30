Alarm At Refugee Camp Near Texas-Mexico Border After Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (/AP) — A man or woman has analyzed good for the novel coronavirus virus in a refugee camp alongside the Mexican border close to Texas, the place an approximated two,000 individuals are awaiting their immigration courtroom dates, in accordance to a nonprofit team offering healthcare treatment at the camp.

International Reaction Administration explained in a assertion Tuesday that the good examination arrived back again Monday for just one man or woman and damaging for 3 household associates. Tests are pending for two other individuals.

People in the camp in Matamoros, Mexico, stay in squalid ailments: Most slumber in tents or beneath tarps, and there is very little obtain to operating h2o. The nonprofit team has very long warned that a one circumstance of the coronavirus could unfold speedily.

“The presence of COVID-19 in an already vulnerable population exposed to the elements could potentially be catastrophic,” the team explained in a assertion.

The individuals dwelling in the camp are primarily awaiting courtroom dates just throughout the border in Brownsville, Texas, below a Trump administration software acknowledged as “Remain in Mexico.” Instituted past calendar year alongside the border, the “Remain” software has despatched tens of 1000’s of individuals trying to find asylum back again to Mexico rather of letting them to await their courtroom dates in the U.S.

There have been many experiences of migrants staying kidnapped, attacked, or extorted when ready their courtroom dates.

