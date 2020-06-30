Alameda Neighbors Rally To Help Black Family After Racist Vandalism Attack – San Francisco

ALAMEDA (KPIX five) — A Black East Bay family’s cars and trucks were being focused by vandals this weekend when an individual spray painted racist graffiti throughout the vehicles’ doorways and slashed the tires.

“I am so sorry,” a neighbor mentioned to Fredrick Alexander. He and his household have lived in this household at Mound Road and Otis Generate in Alameda for the previous 12 yrs.

“I am the only black neighbor on this block,” mentioned Alexander.

His spouse woke him up Sunday early morning and explained to him an individual experienced vandalized their cars and trucks right away. The cars and trucks were being parked on the avenue correct in entrance of their household.

“It was spray painted ALM, which everyone knows is All Lives Matter,” he mentioned.

The previous U.S. Maritime mentioned he just can’t fully grasp why any individual would immediate these a hurtful concept at him or his household.

“I ask myself why as well, but I don’t have an answer,” mentioned Alexander.

He mentioned there is no query is his thoughts this was a detest criminal offense, but as an alternative of concentrating on that, he needs to concentrate on what transpired afterwards that working day.

“I cannot describe to you the outpouring of love from this community,” Alexander mentioned.

A neighbor who operates an automobile overall body store introduced above provides to take away the spray paint from the cars and trucks. Other individuals adorned his sidewalks in vibrant chalk messages of appreciate.

“It was just overwhelming. It was literally overwhelming,” Alexander mentioned as tears ran down his deal with.

“A lot of people showed up, just to show the family that the Alameda community doesn’t stand for this and that we are here to support them,” mentioned neighbor Rachel Wellman.

“Once we realized people were coming over, we decided maybe we can come over too and help out. It was kind of nice just to see it turn into more of a community thing,” states David Republicano, who also life close by.

“What someone meant as a harmful and hurtful act, God turned it into a beautiful outpouring of love,” mentioned Alexander.

Alameda Law enforcement say they are investigating this incident and as effectively as a single other wherever one more car or truck was spray-painted a handful of blocks absent. So significantly they do not have any suspects in the scenario and have not designed any arrests.