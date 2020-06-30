AIS Arena closure huge blow to womens sport

The shock shutdown of the AIS Arena in Canberra is a significant setback for women’s sport, suggests Australian basketball mentor Carrie Graf.
Ms Graf, who is now the College of Canberra’s Director of Activity, claimed she acquired an e mail on Monday about the cancellation of 2020 bookings, soon after the location was shut in March, because of to COVID-19.
“We’ve been blindsided by this decision, absolutely,” Ms Graf claimed.
The 39-12 months-outdated arena observed the UC Capitals get out the previous two Women’s Countrywide Basketball League Championships.
The group now with no a big-scale location for the 2020-21 WNBL period.
“For a long people have known the future of the AIS Arena was a little unknown and uncertain, but we certainly didn’t anticipate that it would be closed now,” Ms Graf claimed.
The arena is also aspect of a Tremendous Netball offer, with the Giants anticipated to enjoy a recreation there when the competitors commences in August.
And Australian audio stars Man Sebastian and Delta Goodrem have experienced their excursions dates cancelled there.
In a assertion, the Australian Sporting Fee suggests it is not having any new bookings and because of to “required infrastructure works”, the location is not likely to re-open up this 12 months.