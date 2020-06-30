AIS Arena closure huge blow to womens sport

The shock shutdown of the AIS Arena in Canberra is a significant setback for women’s sport, suggests Australian basketball mentor Carrie Graf.

Ms Graf, who is now the College of Canberra’s Director of Activity, claimed she acquired an e mail on Monday about the cancellation of 2020 bookings, soon after the location was shut in March, because of to COVID-19.

“We’ve been blindsided by this decision, absolutely,” Ms Graf claimed.

Previous Australian Opals Mentor Carrie Graf claimed the closure of AIS Arena in Canberra was a huge blow to women’s sport. ()

The 39-12 months-outdated arena observed the UC Capitals get out the previous two Women’s Countrywide Basketball League Championships.

The group now with no a big-scale location for the 2020-21 WNBL period.

“For a long people have known the future of the AIS Arena was a little unknown and uncertain, but we certainly didn’t anticipate that it would be closed now,” Ms Graf claimed.

UC Capitals gamers greet lovers at the AIS Arena in Canberra. ()

The arena is also aspect of a Tremendous Netball offer, with the Giants anticipated to enjoy a recreation there when the competitors commences in August.

And Australian audio stars Man Sebastian and Delta Goodrem have experienced their excursions dates cancelled there.