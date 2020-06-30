A Black Man Was Tortured and Killed in Denmark. The Police Insist It Wasn’t About Race.

Mr. Johansen (he from time to time recognized as Mbuji Johansen), a 28-12 months-aged engineering college student of Danish and Tanzanian descent, arrived to the island of Bornholm to check out his mom final 7 days. He went to a get together on Monday and was afterwards invited for a beer in the woods, his mom advised the neighborhood Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

The up coming early morning, Mr. Johansen’s mutilated overall body was identified at a camp internet site. In accordance to the preliminary indictment, his cranium was damaged immediately after he was overwhelmed a number of periods with a picket beam he was stabbed numerous periods a knife was pushed by his throat and a knee experienced been planted in his neck. He died someday early Tuesday, in accordance to a forensic report.

Two neighborhood males — brothers, aged 23 and 25 — were being arrested on Wednesday on manslaughter costs. The law enforcement say the males have admitted to beating Mr. Johansen, but deny killing him. Mr. Johansen’s mom, who requested to continue to be nameless, advised neighborhood information retailers that one particular of the two suspects was an aged pal of her son.

The suspects have not but been recognized publicly. One particular of them has a swastika and the phrases “white power” tattooed on his leg. The other suspect has expressed help for a Danish excessive correct get together, referred to as Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line,” and lately posted a concept of help for White Life Make a difference on his Fb website page, in accordance to Redox, a still left-activist study team.

Denmark, a Nordic country that prides alone on its progressive attitudes, has endured an upsurge in racial violence lately. Involving 2007 and 2016, racially determined dislike crimes in Denmark far more than quadrupled, the European Union claimed in a 2018 report.