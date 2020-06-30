59-Year-Old San Bernardino Man Arrested For Looting Booze From Stater Bros. Market – Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 59-yr-aged male has been arrested on suspicion of looting booze from a Stater Bros. Market as protests turned violent in San Bernardino.

A look for warrant served at the San Bernardino property of Charles Edwin Haiman on June 22 turned up the stolen residence, which incorporated a number of bottles of Jim Beam, Johnny Walker Black Label, and Jagermeister, in accordance to San Bernardino law enforcement.

Investigators who have been pursuing up on looting that took position on Could 31 say video clip surveillance inside of and outdoors the Stater Bros. Market captured a male arriving in a grey Chevrolet Silverado with a California license plate. The video clip was crystal clear sufficient to demonstrate the truck’s license plate and the male coming in, using objects and leaving the industry with the bottles of alcoholic beverages.

Law enforcement say they tracked down Haiman with a documents examine of the truck and recognized him by way of a DMV image.

Some of the alcoholic beverages experienced presently been eaten, but the relaxation ended up returned to Stater Bros., law enforcement claimed.

Haiman was arrested on suspicion of looting and theft.

Everyone with data about crimes that occurred throughout the modern civil unrest can get in touch with Detective R. Witmer by contacting (909) 384-5668 or emailing [email protected], or e mail [email protected]