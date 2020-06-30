4-year-old boy stung by a lion’s mane jellyfish in Swampscott

What is it like to be stung by a lion’s mane jellyfish?

A 4-year-old Swampscott boy explained his expertise in an job interview with WHDH right after he was stung although swimming at Eisman’s beach front about the weekend.

“It’s like a tree bit me,” River Weinand instructed the station.

The boy’s father, Nick Weinand, instructed WHDH that the tentacles ended up draped about his son’s shoulders and again and created make contact with with his chin, ear, and neck.

“I immediately started grabbing it off,” Weinand claimed.

The boy’s household instructed the station they taken care of the stings with vinegar and that the 4-year-old’s soreness lasted about 40 minutes.

Massachusetts officers issued warnings about the big jellyfish before this thirty day period, right after numerous ended up noticed off the coastline alongside the north and south shores.

@MassDCR has issued the pursuing leisure advisory for North Shore and South Shore beach locations: pic.twitter.com/zZTLGoEDME — MassDCR (@MassDCR) June 19, 2020

Lion’s mane jellyfish are the biggest acknowledged wide variety of the sea creatures and can improve to 5 or additional toes throughout, with tentacles additional than 100 toes prolonged. Their stings result in soreness and redness but are not lethal.

Details from the Affiliated Push was applied in this report.