2020 CHSCA All-State Games canceled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Colorado Significant College Coaches Affiliation All-State Games have been canceled.

The yearly prep celebration capabilities outgoing senior athletes in a assortment of sports activities, like soccer, basketball and softball. Typically, it has been held in June, but in light-weight of the coronavirus outbreak this year’s video games had been moved in April to July 13-18 at CSU-Pueblo. On Monday, the firm declared the cancellation.

“We were ready and remained optimistic that the last pieces would fall into place,” CHSCA introduced in a assertion. “We are very saddened to not have this option to give these athletes 1 past time symbolizing their significant colleges on the discipline, courtroom and mat.

“Though the 64th All-State Games will not be able to take place, we recognize and celebrate each of the athletes and coaches who earned the honor of participating in this prestigious event.”

In spite of generating “every attempt to ensure a safe and successful event” there had been “too many obstacles to overcome,” CSU-Pueblo athletic director Paul Plinske stated in a information launch.

“We are very sorry for the athletes, coaches and staff who won’t have the opportunity to experience the 2020 Games, but we are fully committed to the return of the Games in 2021 and beyond,” Plinske stated in the launch.