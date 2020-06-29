YouTuber Liza Koshy Apologizes for “Perpetuating Racist Ideas” as Videos With David Dobrik Resurface

Liza Koshy say she is having “responsibility” for her steps following a 2016 online video with ex-boyfriend David Dobrik resurfaced final 7 days.

In a considering that-deleted online video that was posted to Koshy’s channel, the then-couple taste sweet from Hawaii and Japan, throughout which Dobrik pretended to converse Japanese. Dobrik stated of the little bit, “It’s not racist, that’s like the sounds I hear when they talk,” to which Koshy responded, “No, it’s not racist as long as I keep saying ‘no’.”

Koshy and Dobrik also pretended to converse Japanese in a 2nd online video titled “Couple Trying Foreign Candy,” which was made private on Dobrik’s YouTube channel on Monday afternoon. In the reviews segment of this article, a single consumer commented, “Your impressions in this are quite clearly racist. It’s really sad that you thought it was acceptable to upload this, and that your fans didn’t call you out for this at the time. Do better.”

These movies were being as soon as yet again introduced to the consideration of Vlog Squad—a team that is made up of Dobrik and his near friends—viewers after a TikTok consumer known as them out for their steps. As of Monday, the online video has about one.four million sights and 73,000 likes.