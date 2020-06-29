Young man ‘killed in Melbourne bawl’ identified

The relatives of a youthful man killed in Melbourne’s south-east right away adhering to a brawl claims they have “no idea why this happened.”

Thomas Tran, 20, died right after a struggle broke out on Atherton Street, Oakleigh, all over 8pm yesterday.

Mr Tran’s relatives is at the scene and instructed he was at the fitness center final night time just before he was killed.

Thomas Tran, 20, died right after a struggle broke out on Atherton Street, Oakleigh, all over 8pm yesterday. ( – Sam Cucchiara)

Law enforcement on the scene of a deadly brawl in Oakleigh in Melbourne. June 30, 2020. ()

4 men and women are in now in custody.

His dad and mom and aunties are praying, and mentioned he was their only baby.