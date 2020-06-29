Woman shot in Aurora on Monday is taken to a local hospital

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A girl was shot in Aurora on Monday evening, law enforcement claimed.

Officers responded to the capturing in the vicinity of South Parker Street and East Dartmouth Avenue and observed the sufferer who was bleeding from head, law enforcement claimed.

She was taken to a local hospital and law enforcement are investigating the incident.

