Woman shot in Aurora on Monday is taken to a local hospital

A girl was shot in Aurora on Monday evening, law enforcement claimed.
Officers responded to the capturing in the vicinity of South Parker Street and East Dartmouth Avenue and observed the sufferer who was bleeding from head, law enforcement claimed.
#APDAlert Officers were being known as to a capturing in the vicinity of S Parker Rd and Dartmouth Ave.
After there, they observed an grownup feminine bleeding from the head. She was transported to the hospital, not known problem at this time.
Investigation is ongoing. No suspect details however. Updates below. pic.twitter.com/iQIFPLCrTT
She was taken to a local hospital and law enforcement are investigating the incident.