Woman accused of making racist comments at CU Boulder fails to appear for hearing

The girl accused of utilizing racist language for the duration of a confrontation with college students at the College of Colorado Boulder final 12 months unsuccessful to appear for a hearing Friday.

Rebekah Krajacic, 33, is billed with just one depend of misdemeanor harassment.

In accordance to courtroom documents, Krajacic was scheduled for a assessment hearing on Friday pursuing a psychological wellness analysis.

But Krajacic unsuccessful to appear at the hearing, and her private recognizance bond was revoked, in accordance to courtroom documents.

Boulder District Attorney’s Workplace spokeswoman Shannon Carbone explained a bench warrant for Krajacic’s arrest has now been issued.

In accordance to an affidavit, two college students were being finding out in the engineering constructing on Oct. six when they noticed Krajacic in a space throughout the hallway sitting down in the darkish with no pc and searching at just one of the college students in a “very disrespectful way.”

The university student, who is Black, explained to law enforcement he opened the doorway to the space Krajacic was in and questioned her if every thing was Okay. The college students explained to law enforcement Krajacic questioned why they were being stalking her, and explained “disrespectful” issues to him.

The college students originally believed nothing at all of the come across and went back again to finding out. But they explained to law enforcement that about a few minutes afterwards, Krajacic collected her possessions and commenced yelling at the university student and telling him there were being a bunch of Black individuals stalking her.

The college students explained this is the 1st time Krajacic commenced utilizing a racist slur and the place when just one of them commenced to history the incident on a telephone. The university student explained Krajacic utilized the slur a few to 4 occasions prior to leaving.

Movie of the incident was unfold commonly throughout social media, primary to phone calls for adjust at the college.