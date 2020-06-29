Wildfire burning southeast of Chatfield State Park; mandatory evacuations underway

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Firefighters are battling a wildfire southeast of Chatfield State Park wherever higher winds and dry vegetation are producing “dangerous firefighting conditions.”

The BackCountry subdivision and the close by Highlands Ranch Legislation Enforcement Teaching Basis are getting evacuated, in accordance to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Business office. The evacuation is mandatory.

