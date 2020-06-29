Why JoJo Fletcher Is “Excited” to Finally Watch Her Bachelorette Season With Jordan Rodgers

Buckle your seatbelt JoJo Fletcher because it can be time to relive your time.

On Monday night time, ABC will place the target on America’s beloved authentic estate developer as The Bachelor: The Best Seasons—Ever! airs a unique a few-hour unique focused to JoJo’s time.

Though it can be challenging to imagine that it can be been shut to 4 several years considering that The united states initially viewed sparks fly among the truth star and Jordan Rodgers, the pair stays 1 of the strongest partners in Bachelor Country.

And of course, they seriously are seeking ahead to viewing their adore tale unfold all in excess of once more.

“Honestly, my initial reaction was anxious. I don’t know why but I know I was an emotional roller coaster that season,” JoJo shared with E! Information solely even though celebrating her partnership with Kilz. “But now, honestly, I’m excited to watch it back and excited to see it through Jordan’s eyes.”

She ongoing, “The funny thing is that I think I got really lucky the first time around because Jordan didn’t watch our season. He maybe watched the first one or two episodes but he was like, ‘I don’t need to see this.’ I just went through, which was amazing at the time because we were in a new relationship. Things weren’t as steady then. But now, four years later, he’s excited to watch. We’re going to see a great laugh out of it.”