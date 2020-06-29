What’s next? Mount Rushmore? (6/29/20)

What’s subsequent? Mount Rushmore?

So much, the radicals in my nation have torn down memorials of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and numerous other historic figures. And I just read through that the American Museum of Normal Background in New York will take away the statue of Teddy Roosevelt in the identify of “social justice.”

We’re conversing about two of our Founding Fathers and the founder of America’s remarkable nationwide parks technique. What’s subsequent? Will these un-American, un-Patriotic radicals dynamite Mount Rushmore? They are absolutely sure to consider of a way to contain Abraham Lincoln on their record of white supremacists.

I was born and lifted in a smaller city in Kansas in which the inhabitants was possibly 30% to 35% Mexican American, and numerous were being my buddies and classmates. There were being not a whole lot of Black households, but I experienced two Black classmates in junior substantial and substantial university who were being my buddies and very good pupils. There were being no indicators of racism and there was not a bigoted bone in my entire body during my youth, such as faculty and through the 1970s and 80s below in Denver.

Points have transformed considerably, and the evil, violent, damaging radical still left (also regarded as Democrats and Liberals) are 100% to blame. They are producing hatred and racism on a stage that will guide to a civil war in this nation, and they will shed.

Douglas E. Lierle, Lone Tree

The time to take away monuments to the Confederacy is about 155 a long time overdue. The time to change them with tributes to freed slaves has appear. Germany took only a number of a long time to changeover from glorifying jackboot Nazi troopers to honoring their focus camp victims. The variation? Germany confronted their sin, owned it and settled to never ever repeat it.

When will Accomplice flag waivers very own up to the simple fact that Accomplice leaders were being traitors to the United States, and its pledge that “all men are created equal” and that in this nation there need to be “liberty and justice for all”? Their argument that these monuments are memorials to maintain background is hollow as legitimate as a statue of Hitler would be at the Brandenburg Gate.

Largely created through periods of Jim Crow oppression, they were being really point out-sanctioned propaganda intended to glorify the Civil War as if it were being a noble campaign, as an alternative of what it truly was: a unsuccessful, treasonous and bloody exertion to maintain slavery and the subjugation of Black persons. They need to be analyzed for what they are: symbols of domestic terrorism and the horrible abuse of human legal rights. In no way need to they be exhibited with honor or regard.

Ronald Fischer, Lakewood

Welcome again to Gilpin County

It was a incredible aid to see the casinos in Black Hawk and Central Town reopen following getting shut for a few months. And it was good to see it transpire in a risk-free and liable fashion. Even while we did not make it possible for black jack, poker and roulette just nevertheless, and experienced our casinos flip off each and every other slot device, the casinos captivated a continuous stream of buyers again to our cities.

In spite of this very long-awaited and properly-managed reopening, we have a very long street in advance of us. Gilpin County experienced the best share of its economic system shut down among the all counties in the complete country, in accordance to The Wall Road Journal. The important shutdown devastated our economic system. As a final result, our county funds will will need to be slashed 20% to 25% more than the subsequent number of months as we battle with undertaking not “more with less,” but undertaking “less with less.”

The initial phase in the appropriate way was opening our on line casino doorways, with basic safety safety measures in location, to see if persons would appear again. They did. That supplies me with hope for the long run.

Ron Engels, Central Town

Editor's be aware: Engels is a Gilpin County commissioner.

