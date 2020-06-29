What Patriots fans should know about Cam Newton

If Patriots fans are not acquainted with Cam Newton, they should be. The 31-yr-outdated is a previous MVP quarterback recognized for his type on the subject and off of it. And he was just signed by the Patriots to a a single-yr offer.

Newton, who was signed Sunday night time, most just lately performed for the Panthers in advance of he was minimize in March. New Panthers mentor Matt Rhule stated in late February that they “absolutely want Cam here,” but the staff permitted Newton to search for a trade months afterwards.

Newton pushed back again from that characterization on social media, stating the staff compelled him into it.

“I never asked for it,” he wrote. “I enjoy the [Panthers] to demise and will usually enjoy you fellas.”

The Panthers signed QB Teddy Bridgewater as Newton’s alternative the identical working day.

Cam Newton location the history straight, just like Greg Olsen experienced to do. pic.twitter.com/ODwUUG9i4x — Joe Particular person (@josephperson) March 17, 2020

In which he went to school

Newton shares an alma mater with the guy he’ll be competing from: The two he and Jarrett Stidham performed at Auburn.

Newton transferred to the Alabama faculty immediately after commencing his school job at Florida. Right after a temporary halt in junior school – exactly where he received the NJCAA countrywide title for Blinn Higher education – he landed on Gus Malzahn’s squad in 2010.

Newton would wind up major the Tigers to a 13- history, an SEC Championship and a countrywide title that period en route to earning the Heisman Trophy. He threw for two,854 yards and 30 touchdowns, and additional yet another one,473 yards and 21 TDs on the floor.

Individuals gaudy quantities served him get drafted No. one over-all that spring by Carolina.

Stidham, who commenced for Auburn for two seasons immediately after transferring from Baylor, threw for 18 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers completed 10-four in his initial period – excellent for 10th in the closing AP poll – and eight-five in 2018. He was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth spherical in 2019.

What he’s completed in the NFL

Newton was on leading of the soccer planet in 2015 when he was named MVP immediately after throwing for 35 touchdowns and dashing for 10 far more. The Panthers went 15-one, getting rid of in the next-to-past 7 days of the period to the Falcons.

He led Carolina all the way to the Tremendous Bowl immediately after demolishing the Cardinals, 49-15, in the NFC Championship video game. But he could not complete it out, and dropped to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Tremendous Bowl 50.

What he wears to the podium

Newton does not overlook an option to showcase his eclectic trend type. You can be expecting to see him in some wild outfits at the job interview podium.

From a broad-brimmed quantity to an adorned fez to a scarf tied like a bonnet, he’s never ever been scared of trotting out out-there headwear when talking to the media immediately after video games.

For Newton, how he provides himself is incredibly particular.

“Fashion is like beauty,” he stated in a movie posted by the Panthers in 2018. “It’s in the eye of the beholder.”

He stated he even appears back again on particular outfits and miracles what he was sensation in the minute.

“You know, you swing sometimes, and you hit a grand slam,” he stated. “And you swing sometimes and you miss. But as long as you keep swinging.”