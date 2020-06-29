‘We’ve Watching You’: Stillwater PD Investigators Reviewing ‘Aryan Cowboys’ Motorcycle Gang Incident

MINNEAPOLIS () — Law enforcement in Stillwater say they will be examining an incident among a lady and an “Aryan Cowboys” bike gang more than the weekend.

In accordance to law enforcement, a lady was possessing meal in downtown Stillwater Saturday night when she produced get hold of with a gentleman putting on bike gang clothes with “Aryan Cowboys” exhibited on it.

In accordance to the law enforcement report, the lady explained that the gentleman, and other individuals, pointed at her and explained “we’ve got our eye on you” and “we’re watching you.” Law enforcement explained the lady “became uncomfortable” and was then escorted to her automobile by personnel of the cafe and a Stillwater law enforcement officer.

Even though en route to her automobile, the lady described that additional bike gang associates walked earlier her in what she thought was a coordinated hard work to intimidate her. A social media submit — which thorough the activities of the mom, who is Muslim, and her four-yr-previous daughter — went viral more than the weekend.

The incident will now be reviewed by investigators for likely prison perform.

“Stillwater, especially the downtown district, is a popular location for motorcyclists, including, on rare occasions, motorcycle gang members. Some motorcycle gangs wear insignia on their vests that is offensive to others,” law enforcement explained.

Law enforcement say they check the bike gang’s conduct and get proper motion when prison functions are fully commited. In accordance to the law enforcement report, there was no try to query or look into the gang associates simply because there was no proof of a precise or immediate threats becoming produced in opposition to the lady.

The officer who escorted the lady to her vehicle experienced his overall body worn digicam activated through the whole simply call.