Watch the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Cast Reunite for the Ultimate ’80s Throwback

The solid of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off practically reunited for the finale of his YouTube Sequence “Reunited Apart.” Sitting down down with host Josh Gad for the nostalgic episode, Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Gray, Cindy Pickett, Lyman Ward and Ben Stein reminisced about the 1986 vintage, marking one particular of the initial periods the solid experienced been with each other in more than a 10 years.

Kicking points off, Broderick recalled becoming provided the function of Ferris Bueller.

“John Hughes, who wrote it and directed it, I received a get in touch with from my agent that explained he required me to be in a film,” he instructed Gad. “I was in a perform at the time and all people explained he is the Steven Spielberg of teenager movies…And then I rented Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles and liked them.”

Then, the duo had been joined by Ruck, who remembered an uncomfortable working day on established involving the solid and Hughes.