Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Smoking Hot BET Awards Performance

Throughout the digital 2020 BET Awards, Megan Thee Stallion stole the display with her efficiency of singles “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage.”

She clearly was not enjoying when it arrived to social distancing — as the efficiency was filmed in the desert.

Megan rocked a black, leather-based, two-piece outfit although carrying out along with her backup dancers. She also nabbed the Very best Woman Hip-Hop Artist — beating out Cardi B, who experienced gained the previous two several years, and 7-time winner Nicki Minaj.

“Oh, my God, I probably recorded this video, like 10 times. It feels so crazy doing this from my house, but thank you, BET. I cannot believe I won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” she claimed. “I used to watch the BET Awards all the time thinking, ‘One day, that’s gonna be me going up there accepting my awards and now it is. So, thank y’all so much.”

She also took house the 2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Selection Award for her movie for “Hot Girl Summer” along with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.