Hundreds of Twitter consumers have shared a wrong quote from Finnish Primary Minister, Sanna Marin, concerning US President Donald Trump.

The information refers to an anecdote in a new e-book by previous US Countrywide Protection Advisor, John Bolton, which includes a amount of disparaging remarks about Trump.

On Saturday, a tweet falsely claimed that Marin experienced responded to the US President more than revelations that he did not know whether or not Finland was an impartial region or a Russian point out.

It was instructed that Marin experienced also puzzled whether or not the US was under Russian control due to the fact January 20, 2017 – the day Trump was inaugurated as president.

The tweet has been given a lot more than 130,000 ‘likes’ and has been shared more than 37,000 periods, which include by the retired previous director of the Central Intelligence Company (CIA), Standard Michael Hayden.

The previous Estonian President, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, experienced also shared the wrong information on Twitter, praising Marin.

But Finland’s director of federal government communications, Päivi Anttikoski, claimed the declare is wrong.

“Prime Minister Marin has never commented on anything related to John Bolton’s book in any way,” Anttikoski tweeted on Sunday.

“The tweet that spread about the subject yesterday in the United States is not true.”

A information comparable to the wrong quote experienced been shared on social media by the British isles satirical tv programme Have I Bought Information For You on June 18.

Helena Liikanen-Renger, push spokesperson at the Finnish Embassy in Washington DC, has also said that the Finnish Primary Minister has not commented on Bolton’s e-book.

In 2019 Trump brought about controversy by suggesting that California need to understand how to guard versus wildfires from Finland.

Hundreds of Finns responded to the US President on Twitter under the hashtag #rakefinlandgreatagain, several submitting photographs of them selves in the forest or their gardens with rakes.

Click on on the participant to enjoy Seana Davis’ protection in #TheCube.