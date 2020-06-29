VIDEO: Wisconsin Boaters Help Black Bear With Plastic Jug Stuck On Its Head

MINNEAPOLIS () — When boaters in northwestern Wisconsin observed a black bear swimming in the lake with a plastic jug caught on its head, they sped up to aid.

Tricia Harm posted movie of the weekend incident on Fb, declaring that her relatives noticed the bear on Marsh-Miller Lake, which is about 30 miles north of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

In the almost two-moment movie, the relatives circles the “baby bear” with their boat, finally gliding shut sufficient to yank the plastic jug off the animal’s head.

“We saved our little bear!” Harm exclaims, times immediately after the bear is freed. “Swim happy!”

Harm studies that the bear designed it properly to shore.

In accordance to the Wisconsin DNR, the point out is residence to a flourishing black bear inhabitants. There is believed to be all around 24,000 bears, commonly in the northern 3rd of the point out.