Victorian ambulance paramedic tests postive for COVID-19

Ambulance Victoria CEO Tony Walker stated in a assertion that the organisation and its paramedics keep on being targeted on well being and security through its functions.

“Paramedics wear Personal Protective Equipment to every case they attend to protect their patients and themselves from the risk of infection,” he stated.

In the meantime, Victoria’s Main Overall health Officer Brett Sutton before stated the state’s circumstance is heading to ‘get even worse in advance of it receives better’, amid a warning additional and additional younger men and women are contracting the virus and the chilly weather conditions might be one particular component driving the spike.

Just one particular circumstance from the 75 new bacterial infections currently is in resort quarantine from abroad journey, with one more 14 connected to earlier instances.

A whole of 37 ended up identified by regime screening and 23 are however below investigation. A whole of 6 are imagined to be from local community transmission.

Most – but not all – instances ended up in 10 recognized hotspots, with men and women urged to keep on being vigilant all through the town.