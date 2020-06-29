UFS management to meet with SRC after call to discontinue use of ‘Kovsies’

The College of the Cost-free Condition will have conversations with learners more than the use of the expression “Kovsies”.

The SRC states it wants the expression abolished simply because it does not replicate a determination to variety, inclusivity and social justice.

The learners say the origin of “Kovsies” dates again to when the college was even now named Universiteits Kollege van die Oranje Vrystaat.

The management of the College of the Cost-free Condition (UFS) is envisioned to maintain conferences with learners more than the use of the expression “Kovsies”.

College spokesperson Lacea Loader claimed they have turn into mindful of a assertion designed by the Scholar Consultant Council (SRC) rejecting the use of the expression.

“The govt is unhappy that the SRC selected to make the assertion about the use of the expression in community and only later on directed a official ask for to Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Vice-Rector for Institutional Adjust, Scholar Affairs and Neighborhood Engagement.

“The college will enter into conversations with the SRC on the make a difference, because it need to be tackled in accordance with established institutional methods,” claimed Loader.

On 25 June, SRC president Katleho Lechoo posted a letter tackled to LenkaBula on social media, detailing that they want the term “Kosvies” to be abolished simply because the title is exclusionary and oppressive.

Learners complained that they will not really feel as if they belong at the college.

They named for the discontinued use of the term by the college in all formal and non-formal platforms simply because it does not replicate a determination to variety, inclusivity and social justice.

The letter discussed that the title has its origins courting again to when the college was even now named Universiteits Kollege van die Oranje Vrystaat.

It later on turn into identified as UKOVS, top to the nickname Kovsie, the SRC claimed.

“[I]t was in the course of the use of this title that the college practiced racial discrimination, with black, colored and Indian academically deserving learners not welcomed in the college. It was at this , exactly where only learners of a specific racial team have been permitted and have been consequently named Kovsies,” it claimed.

It extra that the title Kovsies need to have been eliminated in 2001, with the university’s title transform, stating the ongoing use of the expression is comparable to employing an apartheid flag and was exclusionary to learners.