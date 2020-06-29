U.S. natural gas giant Chesapeake Energy goes bankrupt

Bankrupt U.S. shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy on Monday laid out its lengthy-expression options and in depth substantially lowered drilling by means of the conclusion of the 12 months, with 50 percent the rigs as it experienced to start out 2020. Chesapeake on Sunday turned the greatest U.S. oil and gas producer to find personal bankruptcy security in current a long time as it bowed to large personal debt and the affect of the coronavirus outbreak on strength marketplaces.

The organization stated it aims to operate a rig plan of 6 to 8 rigs for the following two a long time, and 7 to 8 rigs involving 2022 and 2024, a regulatory submitting confirmed. It did not specify what proportion was oil or gas rigs.

Chesapeake was working 15 rigs on typical in the fourth quarter previous 12 months in advance of the coronavirus pandemic sapped gasoline need and roiled the strength marketplaces. Past quarter, its rig depend edged down to 14 rigs.

The submitting also confirmed Chesapeake’s options to function an typical of just 6 rigs involving Appalachia and the Gulf Coastline in the 3rd and fourth quarters, in contrast with 14 throughout many U.S. fields in the 1st quarter. Its next-quarter typical is believed at 7 rigs, with 36 gross wells drilled.

The producer, which used closely to develop into the prime U.S. producer of natural gas at a single level, is nonetheless the No. two shale gas producer at the rear of EQT Corp, in accordance to facts supplier Enverus.

One particular of Chesapeake’s pipeline companies, Crestwood Fairness Associates LP, stated on Monday it does not assume a fiscal strike from the personal bankruptcy – Chesapeake is recent on exceptional invoices and more income circulation security is in position even though letters of credit score. Crestwood gathers and procedures Chesapeake’s natural gas and liquids in the Powder River Basin and Marcellus fields.