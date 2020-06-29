Tyga and Hulk Hogan’s Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF’s DM

WENN/Instagram

Previous porn star Tana Lea then claps again at Tyga soon after the rapper makes an attempt to ‘pull an uno reverse card,’ accusing him of dishonest on his ex Kylie Jenner when she was in Australia.

Tyga has identified himself feuding with Hulk Hogan‘s son Nick Hogan more than his social media action. It started out soon after Nick shared on his Instagram account a screenshot of the rapper sending a flirty DM to his girlfriend and previous porn star Tana Lea.

In the submit, it could be observed the previous boyfriend of Kylie Jenner despatched an eye emoji to Tana. Alas, it was Nick who replied to the “AYY MACARENA” spitter by sending him a selfie of him and inquiring him, “Whats up.” Captioning the photograph, Nick wrote, “When they slide in @thetanalea’s DM’s” together with a laughing and crying emoji.

Even so, Tyga did not want to allow Nick have the final giggle as he arrived up with a receipt that it was Tana who slid into his DM initial. Having to his Instagram Tales, he posted a screenshot of Tana reacting to his posts dated again in 2018. “lol,” so T-Raww wrote on the snap.

Tana seemingly caught wind of Tyga’s tea and clapped again at him in a prolonged concept on Instagram Tales. “Clearly he meant so much that I hung on to his message from 2018. I didn’t even remember the dude. I didn’t keep messages from 2018. It doesn’t also change the fact that he dmed me TWO days ago knowing I have a boyfriend,” she wrote.

“But okayyyyy. In 2018 I did porn I’m sure when I was single I gave a lot of heart eye replies. I needed snap content. I wasn’t single when he just messaged me. Out of respect for my dude I showed him the message. Which was the only message I ever had from Tyga bc I don’t hold on to s**t that had no relevancy,” she included.

Tana then suggested Tyga, “Next time you wanna try to pull an uno reverse card, also make sure I don’t have a draw four. You forget I saw you cheating on Kylie when she was filming in Australia… plot twist.”