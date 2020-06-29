Twitter Calls B. Simone Transphobic As Old Audio Resurfaces Online

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Comic B. Simone is getting slammed by Twitter as transphobic right after previous audio surfaced of her working with transphobic slurs.

Through a 2017 episode of the Whoreible Selections podcast, Simone talked about some of the pitfalls of courting in Atlanta. In accordance to B. Simone, — persons wanted to acquire treatment due to the fact “you been done swiped up on a tr*nny and you won’t know until you’re in the bedroom with ’em.” 

