Twitter Calls B. Simone Transphobic As Old Audio Resurfaces Online

Comic B. Simone is getting slammed by Twitter as transphobic right after previous audio surfaced of her working with transphobic slurs.

Through a 2017 episode of the Whoreible Selections podcast, Simone talked about some of the pitfalls of courting in Atlanta. In accordance to B. Simone, — persons wanted to acquire treatment due to the fact “you been done swiped up on a tr*nny and you won’t know until you’re in the bedroom with ’em.”

She later on ongoing, “I have nothing against the LGBT, lettuce, bacon, tomato community, but I love all y’all. One of my best friends is a tr*nny but she’s honest and open,” right after contacting Atlanta a “mess.”

The comic lately sparked outrage right after getting accused of plagiarism by an influencer who accused B. Simone of working with her will work verbatim on her ebook. B. Simone quickly apologized prior to asserting a absolutely free webinar that handles plagiarism and copyright infringement.

She is nevertheless to react to the recent backlash.